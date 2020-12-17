Michigan Senate considers forming joint committee that could suspend COVID-19 restrictions

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Senate is considering Concurrent Resolution 36, which would form a joint committee of the Legislature acting between sessions to suspend rules or regulations administered by state administrative agencies.

Under the resolution, the Legislature could call a joint committee after the current session -- ends Dec. 18 -- through Jan. 13.

The Michigan Constitution gives the committee the power to suspend rules and regulations, such as new COVID-19 orders issued by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). It would only apply to any new orders agencies would submit during the time the entire Legislature was out of session.

The current COVID orders, which shut down indoor dining, expires on Dec. 20. Anything new after that would be subject to the joint committee.

As of 11 p.m. Wednesday, the Senate was still in session and it is uncertain when the resolution will go before them, possibly sometime Thursday. The Senate is also set to take up a state stimulus package on Thursday.

A statement from a representative from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Communications dircctor Tiffany Brown reads:

“Right now, our state needs an economic relief package to support working families and small business, funding for vaccine and PPE distribution, and a mask mandate to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and save lives. The legislature should start listening to what the people of our state need right now and work with Governor Whitmer so we can return to a strong economy and normal day-to-day activities.”

Michigan’s health director says that protesters who gathered outside of his Lansing home on Tuesday night to decry the state’s coronavirus restrictions are wasting their time.

Several people gathered outside the home of Robert Gordon, director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), on Dec. 15 to protest the state’s current COVID restrictions.

