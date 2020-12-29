25ºF

Michigan

Woman slips handcuffs, drives off and wrecks Michigan police cruiser

Associated Press

Tags: Michigan, Crime, Southwest Michigan, West Michigan, Michigan News, Lockport Township
Police siren (Generic photo)
Police siren (Generic photo)

LOCKPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A police cruiser has been stolen and wrecked in southwestern Michigan by a 25-year-old woman who slipped from handcuffs after being arrested earlier for drunken driving.

The woman had been taken into custody about 3 a.m. Monday after a crash in Lockport Township, authorities said.

She was placed in the rear seat of a St. Joseph sheriff’s office vehicle. After getting free of the handcuffs, she climbed through a partition and into the driver’s seat as deputies searched her vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said she drove off in the cruiser but struck a utility pole and several trees. She was caught after trying to run away. She was jailed on numerous charges.

Lockport Township is north of Michigan’s state line with Indiana.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.