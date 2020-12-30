Michiganders hate 2020 more than any other Americans, data shows

Surely there are some who had a decent year, but it’s safe to say that most of us are delighted to kiss 2020 goodbye.

Especially the great people of the Great Lakes State.

According to new research, Michigan residents expressed more hatred for this year than Americans in any other state -- particularly on Twitter.

Tech company Someka Excel Solutions reportedly tracked more than 900,000 tweets containing negative comments about 2020, rifling through hashtags and keywords like “I hate 2020,” “2020 is the worst” and “horrible year,” officials said. Using geotagging data from Twitter, Someka identified which states the most negative sentiments were tweeted from -- and Michigan was number one.

Tech company Someka Excel Solutions tracked Twitter geotagging data to determine which residents from which states were tweet the most negative comments about the year 2020. Michigan residents were the most negative about the year on Twitter, according to the data. (Someka Excel Solutions)

Officials listed the following top 10 states that “hated” 2020 the most:

Michigan Virginia Indiana Kentucky North Carolina Ohio Pennsylvania Mississippi California Utah

While a number of awful things happened this year, much of it was obviously driven by the unprecedented and devastating coronavirus pandemic. The virus won’t disappear with the new year, of course, but new vaccines and months worth of experience offer hope that an end is near.

What do you think? Was 2020 the worst year ever? Take the poll below!

🌟 Become an Insider 🌟

Introducing WDIV Insider: A new way for loyal Local 4 fans to gain access and customize your ClickOnDetroit news experience. This new and free membership is our way of saying thank you — and your way of getting in on the news action. WDIV Insiders will gain exclusive access to the Local 4 team and station, including personalized messages, offers and deals to big events, and an elevated voice in our news coverage. Learn more about WDIV Insider - and sign up here!