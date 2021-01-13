Michigan association says indoor dining expected to reopen Feb. 1

Michigan’s current order prohibiting indoor dining service expires this week, but the Michigan Licensed Beverage Association said it has been told the prohibition will be extended to Feb. 1.

“We are absolutely upset, but at the same time, let’s hold hard to this Feb. 1 deadline and let’s do it right,” said MLBA President Scott Ellis.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Office confirms the Feb. 1 restart date. The MLBA expects Whitmer to make a formal announcement Wednesday.

Details of what dine-in service will look like are not clear yet but there will be caps on density and social distancing will be required.

