Michigan bars and restaurants to reopen Feb. 1, group says

LANSING, Mich. – Restaurants and bars in Michigan could possibly reopen by Feb. 1, according to the Michigan Licensed Beverage Association.
On Tuesday, the group released a statement noting that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer would make an important announcement during a Wednesday press conference about restaurants and bars.
“The reopening would likely take place beginning February 1, giving owners time to work with supply chain and figure out staffing. It will likely include a limited capacity and curfew, and then possibilities for restaurants that take additional public health measures to have a higher capacity limit,” the statement read in part.
