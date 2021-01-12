Michigan bars and restaurants to reopen Feb. 1, group says

File-This Oct. 16, 2020, file photo shows Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaking during an event with Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at Beech Woods Recreation Center, in Southfield, Mich. Whitmer's administration on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, ordered high schools and colleges to stop in-person classes, closed restaurants to indoor dining and suspended organized sports including the football playoffs in a bid to curb the state's spiking coronavirus cases. The restrictions will begin Wednesday and last three weeks. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

LANSING, Mich. – Restaurants and bars in Michigan could possibly reopen by Feb. 1, according to the Michigan Licensed Beverage Association.

On Tuesday, the group released a statement noting that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer would make an important announcement during a Wednesday press conference about restaurants and bars.

“The reopening would likely take place beginning February 1, giving owners time to work with supply chain and figure out staffing. It will likely include a limited capacity and curfew, and then possibilities for restaurants that take additional public health measures to have a higher capacity limit,” the statement read in part.

