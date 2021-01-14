State capitals across the nation prepare for protests ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration

LANSING, Mich. – All this week state capitals across the country have been preparing for expected protests ahead of the inauguration.

In Richmond, Virginia doors have been boarded up and a fence has been put in place. The same goes for Saint Paul, Minnesota. It’ll look similar in Lansing soon.

On Friday morning a 6-foot fence will be built around the Michigan Capitol Building. There is concern over armed protesters gathering this weekend.

State to install 6-foot fence around Michigan Capitol building ahead of possible armed protests

The state of Michigan is planning to install a six-foot tall fence around the Capitol building due to the possibility of armed protests, Capitol Commissioner John Truscott said.

The fencing will be installed Friday before potential weekend protests, according to the state.

On Monday, the Michigan State Capitol Commission unanimously voted to ban the open carry of guns from inside the Michigan Capitol, effective immediately.

