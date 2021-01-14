Whitmer confirms start of $300 unemployment payments to Michiganders affected by COVID-19

Michiganders have started to receive their $300 unemployment payments, the governor says.

LANSING, Mich. – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer confirmed Wednesday that the $300 unemployment payments have begun going out to Michiganders who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is good news for workers across the state who have lost their jobs as a result of this pandemic,” Whitmer said.

She said the state started issuing the payments to around 365,000 claimants over the weekend.

The Pandemic Unemployment Compensation payments run from Dec. 27, 2020, through March 13, 2021. They offer an additional $300 in benefits per week to eligible claimants.

“It will help people put food on the table for themselves and their families,” Whitmer said. “To help them pay rent and utility bills and buy warm clothes to get through our Michigan winter.”

Residents don’t have to take action to receive the additional payments. They will be paid automatically after being certified.

“The UIA team worked tirelessly to ensure that Michigan was one of the first states to implement the PUC program,” acting UIA Director Liza Estlund Olson said. “Now that we’ve received additional USDOL guidance, we remain committed to implementing the remaining federal PUA and PEUC programs as quickly possible to get money out the door.”

Workers who were on Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation don’t have to take any action. They will not be able to complete certifications and payments will not be issued for weeks after Dec. 26 until the technical updates to the UI system are completed, according to state officials.