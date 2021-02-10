Michigan Sen. Mike Shirkey appears to double down on conspiracy theory in conversation recorded on ‘hot mic’

WASHINGTON – Questions are being raised about the public apology sent out on Tuesday night by Michigan’s highest-ranking Republican, State Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey.

Shirkey apologized on Tuesday after a video was released of a Feb. 3 meeting in which he told Republicans that the siege at the Capitol “wasn’t Trump people. He claimed to believe it was a hoax.

During Wednesday morning’s Senate session, Shirkey appeared to double down on those beliefs in a side conversation that was caught on a nearby live microphone.

In a private conversation with Democratic Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II in the Michigan Senate that was captured by the chamber’s video feed, Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey said: “I frankly don’t take back any of the points I was trying to make” but rather “some of the words I chose.” He said the siege was “very real, but the assignment of cause — that was planned weeks and months in advance.”

