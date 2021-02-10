17ºF

Michigan

Michigan Sen. Mike Shirkey appears to double down on conspiracy theory in conversation recorded on ‘hot mic’

Side conversation caught on live microphone

Mara MacDonald, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

WASHINGTON – Questions are being raised about the public apology sent out on Tuesday night by Michigan’s highest-ranking Republican, State Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey.

READ: Top Michigan Republican stands by Capitol ‘hoax’ comments

Shirkey apologized on Tuesday after a video was released of a Feb. 3 meeting in which he told Republicans that the siege at the Capitol “wasn’t Trump people. He claimed to believe it was a hoax.

During Wednesday morning’s Senate session, Shirkey appeared to double down on those beliefs in a side conversation that was caught on a nearby live microphone.

READ: Michigan Sen. Mike Shirkey falsely claims US Capitol riot was ‘hoax from day one’ in video

In a private conversation with Democratic Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II in the Michigan Senate that was captured by the chamber’s video feed, Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey said: “I frankly don’t take back any of the points I was trying to make” but rather “some of the words I chose.” He said the siege was “very real, but the assignment of cause — that was planned weeks and months in advance.”

Watch the video above for the full report.

