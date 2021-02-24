LIVE STREAM: Michigan Gov. Whitmer testifies in Senate hearing on infrastructure

Potholes on Beech Daly Road just north of Warren Avenue in Dearborn Heights. (WDIV)

WASHINGTON – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will testify before a U.S. Senate committee on Wednesday about the need for investment in infrastructure.

The Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works will hold a hearing entitled, “Building Back Better: Investing in Transportation while Addressing Climate Change, Improving Equity, and Fostering Economic Growth and Innovation.”

Whitmer will be joined by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. The hearing begins at 10:15 a.m. -- watch in the video player below: