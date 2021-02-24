48ºF

Michigan

LIVE STREAM: Michigan Gov. Whitmer testifies in Senate hearing on infrastructure

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Gretchen Whitmer, Senate, Washington, Live Stream, Live Event, Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, Debbie Stabenow, Infrastructure
Potholes on Beech Daly Road just north of Warren Avenue in Dearborn Heights. (WDIV)
WASHINGTON – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will testify before a U.S. Senate committee on Wednesday about the need for investment in infrastructure.

The Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works will hold a hearing entitled, “Building Back Better: Investing in Transportation while Addressing Climate Change, Improving Equity, and Fostering Economic Growth and Innovation.”

UPDATED: Michigan Gov. Whitmer to Senate: Investment in roads, bridges needed to remain competitive

Whitmer will be joined by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. The hearing begins at 10:15 a.m. -- watch in the video player below:

