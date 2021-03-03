List: Endangered or threatened species in Michigan

In this 2020 photo provided by Michigan Technological University, a gray female wolf, right, courts a black male wolf, left, with a "play bow" invitation to engage during the 62nd year of the Michigan Technological University Winter Study on Isle Royale National Park in Mich. Gray wolves that were taken to Michigan's Isle Royale National Park to rebuild its nearly extinct population are forming social groups and staking out territory — promising signs despite heavy losses from natural causes and deadly fights, scientists said Monday, Sept. 14. (Rolf Peterson/Michigan Technological University via AP)

A look at Michigan’s endangered or threatened species.

The Federal Endangered Species Act of 1973 (Act) describes two categories of declining species of plants and animals that need the Act’s protections – endangered species and threatened species – and provides these definitions:

Endangered - any species that is in danger of extinction throughout all or a significant portion of its range;

Threatened - any species that is likely to become an endangered species within the foreseeable future throughout all or a significant portion of its range.

Endangered species are at the brink of extinction now. Threatened species are likely to be at the brink in the near future.

