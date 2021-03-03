List: Endangered or threatened species in Michigan

A look at Michigan’s endangered or threatened species.
The Federal Endangered Species Act of 1973 (Act) describes two categories of declining species of plants and animals that need the Act’s protections – endangered species and threatened species – and provides these definitions:
Endangered - any species that is in danger of extinction throughout all or a significant portion of its range;
Threatened - any species that is likely to become an endangered species within the foreseeable future throughout all or a significant portion of its range.
Endangered species are at the brink of extinction now. Threatened species are likely to be at the brink in the near future.