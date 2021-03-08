Some Michiganders will no longer receive extra weeks of unemployment benefits

Some Michigan residents who were previously eligible will no longer receive additional weeks of unemployment benefits, the state revealed.

Michigan is no longer in a high unemployment period, so claimants receiving extended benefits and pandemic unemployment assistance will not longer receive them for extra weeks, according to state officials.

Residents affected by this change in benefit allowance have been notified, officials said.

A high unemployment period is triggered when unemployment in the state reaches a certain threshold. Under federal law, a state in a high unemployment period receives seven additional weeks of PUA and EB benefits.

Since Michigan is no longer in a high unemployment period, those seven extra weeks will not be paid, according to officials.

For residents receiving extra benefits who have already been paid for the maximum number of weeks, their claim is considered exhausted, and there are no more weeks of extra benefits available, state officials said.

Those residents might be eligible for benefits through another program. They will be notified if they can apply to do so.

Residents receiving pandemic unemployment assistance have had the maximum number of weeks cut from 57 to 50.