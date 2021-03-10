Supporters of Michigan State University’s swim team to testify after program cut

EAST LANSING, Mich. – In October, Michigan State University announced that it was shutting down the swimming and diving programs -- the university cited costs.

Since then, student-athletes, parents and alums of the teams have been fighting to get the program reinstated. On Thursday, supporters will be testifying in Lansing.

Freshman Ali Haak chose MSU to be part of a Big Ten swimming and diving time. Which MSU has -- until the end of the year. The university cited a poor budget and poor facilities as reasons to cut the program.

The team’s outdoor pool needs to be replaced and MSU said the money wasn’t there. The athletic director said they looked at every option, trying to avoid ending the program and talked to every party. The group said that never happened and that discussions were never had.

Ad

READ: Judge denies injunction request by MSU women’s swimmers

A lawsuit was filed on behalf of the women’s team, claiming MSU was in violation of Title IX. A federal judge denied an immediate injunction that would have reinstated the program, but the remainder of the lawsuit is still moving forward.

READ: More Michigan State University Coverage