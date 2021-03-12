Michigan prisons resuming visits for first time in a year

LANSING, Mich. – Visitors will be allowed at Michigan prisons for the first time in a year, the Corrections Department said Friday.

Visitors will be given a fast COVID-19 test and have their temperature checked. Physical contact between prisoners and visitors will be prohibited.

Visits will resume March 26.

“Connections with family and the community lead to greater offender success," department Director Heidi Washington said. "With the continuation of vaccines, and cases within the MDOC on a steady decline, the department is prepared to provide in-person visits without jeopardizing the safety and well-being of our inmates and staff.”

Visits must be scheduled in advance. Information will be posted at michigan.gov/corrections.

More than 25,000 prisoners have tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic; 139 have died.

There were 788 active cases Wednesday, the Corrections Department said, including 615 at Bellamy Creek in Ionia and Egeler in Jackson.