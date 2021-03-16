Michigan National Guard soldiers return home from Washington DC

DETROIT – About 1,000 Michigan National Guard (MING) soldiers returned home Monday after a U.S. Capitol support mission.

The National Guard members were deployed Jan. 29 to the National Capitol Region in Washington D.C. where they provided support to the D.C. National Guard and Capitol police for a post-inaugural security mission. According to a press release, the soldiers performed a variety of duties such as providing additional security, training and logistical support.

“The men and women of the Michigan National Guard have always stepped up whenever called upon and their support for the Capitol region was no different,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “We are so happy to welcome them home and proud of their service and professionalism. Their dedication and conduct are a credit to the State of Michigan and our nation.”

Officials said soldiers from the 117th Military Police Brigade and the 107th Engineer Battalion were welcomed home by MING seniors.

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, who is the adjutant general and director Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, and Command Sgt. Maj. William Russell III welcomed home soldiers in Detroit while Brig. Gens. Lawrence E. Schloegl and Scott W. Hiipakka, assistant adjutant generals for MING-Army, greeted Soldiers in Green Bay and Alpena.

“Our soldiers are true professionals and did an outstanding job protecting our nation’s capital,” said Col. Chris McKinney, task force independence commander during the Capitol response mission and commander of the 177th Military Police Brigade. “Whether the mission is overseas, within the state of Michigan or throughout the country, we are always ready to respond.”

Officials said prior to the post-inaugural security mission, about 700 soldiers and airmen were deployed to provide support on Jan. 20 for the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

“We are thankful for the sacrifices our members make and the support they receive from their families and communities,” Rogers said. “The Michigan National Guard is ready to serve our state and nation whenever the opportunity arises, but we are always glad to have the soldiers return home.”