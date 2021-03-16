Michigan Secretary of State system upgrade takes effect today

The Michigan Secretary of State (SOS) has undergone what it calls a “major technology upgrade” to its services system.

Online services, self-service stations and the branch office appointment system are back as of 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 16 after going offline for a few days to prepare the upgrade.

NOTE: The system has been struggling to work Tuesday morning, likely due to an influx of web traffic.

Once system upgrades are ready (9 a.m. March 16), new online services at Michigan.gov/SOS will include:

Renew or replace an enhanced driver’s license or state ID if no new photo is required -- You may renew your driver’s license or enhanced driver’s license online through You may renew your driver’s license or enhanced driver’s license online through e-Services if you are a U.S. citizen and your last renewal was completed at a Secretary of State office.

View the status of the requested driver’s license or state ID

Request and obtain a driving record

Add a motorcycle endorsement to an eligible driver’s license

Access streamlined business services

The SOS said in addition to the services already offered at self-service stations, new transactions will include:

Renew a standard or enhanced driver’s license or state ID if no new photo is required

Request a replacement and print out a temporary license or ID

Add a motorcycle endorsement to an eligible driver’s license

Sign up on the state’s organ donor registry

If you have any questions, you can visit the Department of State website at Michigan.gov/SOS, call 888-SOS-MICH (767-6424) or connect with us on our social media accounts.