Michigan SOS: You will be able to renew enhanced licenses, IDs online by mid-March

The Michigan Department of State will enable new online services for customers on March 16, 2021.

The new system will allow you to do the following online:

Renew or replace an enhanced driver’s license or state ID if no new photo required

View the status of the requested driver’s license or state ID

Request and obtain a driving record

Add a motorcycle endorsement to an eligible driver’s license

Access streamlined business services

“Customers will now be able to renew or replace their driver’s licenses and IDs at any of our more than 130 new self-service stations across the state, and renew or replace their enhanced licenses and IDs online,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “We have continuously expanded and improved customer options and service, even during the pandemic, and this upgrade will truly make our operations better than ever.”

The Secretary of State (SOS) announced the March date Monday:

“The new customer conveniences will be available when a massive upgrade of the department’s driver records system is launched on March 16, following two years of preparation. Branch appointments, online and self-service station transactions will be unavailable from 5 p.m. Thursday, March 11 to 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 16 while the system is brought online,” reads a statement from SOS.

The SOS said new self-service station transactions also will include:

Renew a standard or enhanced driver’s license or state ID if no new photo required

Request a replacement and print out a temporary license or ID

Add a motorcycle endorsement to an eligible driver’s license

Sign up on the state’s organ donor registry

Learn more about Secretary of State services at Michigan.gov/SOS.

