COVID-19 food assistance benefits extended for Michiganders through May 4

LANSING, Mich. – Food assistance benefits that were put in place last year due to COVID-19 have been extended through May 4 for Michiganders who need them, officials said.

Around 350,000 Michigan families will retain access to additional food benefits, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced. Eligible Michiganders will see additional food assistance benefits on their Bridge Card April 24-May 4, according to officials.

Additional benefits will be loaded onto Bridge Cards as a separate payment from the assistance that is provided earlier in the month, state officials said.

“Michigan will recover from the pandemic as more people received the safe and effective vaccine, MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said. “In the meantime, MDHHS will continue to help families affected by the pandemic put food on the table.”

Ad

More than 1.3 million Michigan residents receive federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits through the state’s food assistance program.

Households eligible for those benefits will receive additional benefits in April to bring all current SNAP cases to the maximum monthly allowance for that group size, Michigan officials said. The change only applies to customers who aren’t currently receiving the maximum benefit amount.

The 350,000 households that receive increased benefits represent close to 50% of the more than 709,000 Michigan households that received food assistance in January, according to the state. The remaining households already receive the maximum benefit, state officials said.

Here are the maximum allowable benefits for SNAP customers based on household size:

One person: $234

Two people: $430

Three people: $616

Four people: $782

Five people: $929

Six people: $1,114

Seven people: $1,232

Eight people: $1,408

The federal government is giving more funding to states for the food assistance extension.

Eligible families don’t need to re-apply to receive the additional benefits, state officials said. Anyone who receives food assistance can check the benefits balance on their Michigan Bridge Card by clicking here or call 888-678-8914. Residents can ask questions by calling or emailing their caseworker.