Michiganders adjust to state’s updated mask mandate

DETROIT – Downtown Detroit looked similar to how it was pre-pandemic Saturday night.

The mask mandate in Michigan is now lifted, which those who are fully vaccinated don’t have to wear a mask outside or inside.

“I feel comfortable, that I’ve been vaccinated for over two months. I also feel like it’s up to every person and how they feel,” said Amy Canterbury.

READ: Michigan lifts mask requirements for fully vaccinated residents, matching CDC guidelines

READ: Metro Detroit businesses, school districts respond to Michigan’s updated mask mandate

Ad

Taurean Thomas, on the other hand, said he’s not ready to get rid of his mask just yet.

“I think I’m completely vaccinated but I think just to make other people feel safe. I want to be comfortable, so I keep wearing my mask. I don’t mind it,” Thomas said.

When it comes to enforcement, the state is leaving it up to restaurants or businesses to implement wearing a mask or not. Katchua said they’re allowing the customers to decide.

READ: Metro Detroit businesses weighing what to do next after state updates mask mandate

READ: States, business sort out what new CDC mask guidance means

Ad

“We’re going to require our staff to keep the mask on,” said Sean Katchuba, general manager of Mootz Pizzeria in Downtown Detroit. “As a customer, you come in and you don’t have one, that’s your decision. If you have one, that’s also your decision.”

Things are a little different at Ivy’s Kitchen and Cocktails on East Jefferson Avenue, whose policy is to mask up.

Nya Marshall, owner of Ivy’s Kitchen and Cocktails, said it’s all about safety.

“You will still be required to wear the mask when you enter and exit. When you move around Ivy, you would still be required to wear the mask,” Marshall said.