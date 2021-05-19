1 year later, few solutions for those impacted by mid-Michigan dam failures

It has been a whole year since the catastrophic mid-Michigan dam failures wiped out entire communities.

So many Michiganders who lost so much in the subsequent floods are still searching for help and answers -- and it may be a long time before they get either.

In May last year, the Edenville and Sanford dams broke, flooding the towns of Midland and Sanford, completely wiping out homes and businesses.

Now, one year later, there might be little left to clean up -- but one major question remains: Who is going to pay for all of the damage?

The company that owned and operated the dams at the time of their failure is facing hundreds of lawsuits, but has filed for bankruptcy and will likely never have to pay homeowners who lost their homes.

So, what’s next?

Watch the full report in the video above.

