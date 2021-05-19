Michigan to urge schools to keep mask rules in place

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan’s health department will urge schools to continue making students, teachers and other staff wear masks for the rest of the academic year even if they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The pending recommendation could be issued later Wednesday, spokesman Bob Wheaton said.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration recently lifted a mask mandate for people who are outdoors — regardless of their vaccination status — and exempted those who are fully vaccinated from an indoor mask requirement. The move came a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidelines that essentially work on the honor system, leaving it up to people to do the right thing.

Wheaton said the forthcoming state guidance will “keep students and families safe.”

About 31% of residents ages 16 to 19 have gotten at least one shot. Roughly 7% of those ages 12 to 15 have received one dose since that group became eligible nearly a week ago.

