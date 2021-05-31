Michigan to begin easing COVID restrictions Tuesday

Coronavirus restrictions will start loosening in Michigan on Tuesday, June 1 as the state slowly starts reopening amid the pandemic.

On May 20, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a reconfigured reopening plan that was no longer tied to the state’s vaccination rates. Instead, changes to mask mandates, gathering limitations and more are slated to change on just two dates: June 1 and July 1.

Beginning Tuesday, June 1:

All outdoor capacity limits will be lifted, including at stadiums and concert venues;

Restaurants and bars can operate indoor dining at 50% capacity;

The 11 p.m. curfew on restaurants and bars will be lifted ; and

There will be no limit on the number of guests allowed to dine at one table at a time.

On Thursday, July 1, all of Michigan’s COVID-19 restrictions will be rolled back. Still, businesses reserve the right to implement their own rules amid the pandemic, despite the changing state guidelines.

Earlier this month, Michigan’s mask guidelines were updated in line with guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). As of May 15, vaccinated residents no longer need to wear a face mask in most indoor and outdoor situations.

Starting last week, Michigan employees working remotely throughout the pandemic were allowed to return to in-person work for the first time.

Even as the state begins lifting restrictions, Gov. Whitmer is still urging Michigan residents to get vaccinated against the virus.

“The way to put this pandemic behind us is for everyone to get their shot,” Whitmer said. “The vaccine is the best way to keep you, your family and the most vulnerable among us, safe from COVID-19.”

As of Friday, May 28, the state reports that 58.6% of residents ages 16 and up have received at least their first dose of a COVID vaccine, while 49.1% of residents ages 16 and up are fully vaccinated.

