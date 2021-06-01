Michigan lifts more COVID restrictions today: What’s changing

A young child reaches up to touch a social distancing sign on the glass of an outdoor seal exhibit at the New England Aquarium, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Boston. The nation's tourist destinations are facing a severe worker shortage just as they try to rebound from a year lost to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

Michigan is relaxing more COVID-19 restrictions on Tuesday, the first of two big dates for lifting remaining limits on businesses.

Today, June 1, all outdoor capacity limits will be lifted, including for concert venues, stadiums and any other outdoor events. That means Comerica Park, for instance, can open up all seats.

For restaurants and bars, June 1 means the curfew rule, which required them to close at 11 p.m., is officially lifted. Restaurants and bars can remain open past 11 p.m., and can function within normal hours.

Additionally, restaurants don’t have to limit individual table capacity, which was at a maximum of 6 people per table.

Restaurants and other indoor venues are still required to maintain a 50% capacity limit until July 1, when all other capacity limits and the broad mask order will expire, but indoor venues (like wedding halls) will now have to regulate social gatherings. Businesses and workplaces will still have the authority to require masks beyond July 1.

There is also no longer capacity limits on any residential gatherings.

Michigan’s COVID-19 new cases, positivity test rate and hospitalizations have plummeted in the last several weeks following a surge in April.

