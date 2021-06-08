Whitmer: Expand preschool to 22,000 4-year-olds in Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday proposed expanding government-funded preschool to 22,000 eligible but unenrolled 4-year-olds in Michigan, saying too many cannot access an “incredible opportunity” because of inadequate funding.

The expansion is designed to ensure all 65,400 eligible kids can attend either through the federal Head Start program or the state's Great Start Readiness Program, which covers at-risk kids whose families make up to 250% of the federal poverty level. It would be funded for three years, with an infusion of $250 million in federal coronavirus relief aid and $155 million in state dollars.

Projected school aid fund growth would make permanent the expansion in the fourth year and beyond, according to the governor's office. The Republican-led Legislature would need to OK the spending. Past expansions have garnered bipartisan support.

“Today, too many eligible kids are stuck on wait lists and unable to access the opportunity opportunity because of a lack of funding. That's just not acceptable,” Whitmer, a Democrat, said during a news conference at the Michigan State University Child Development Laboratories. “Investments in preschool pay massive dividends down the line.”

There will be increased literacy performance by third grade, narrower achievement gaps between high- and low-income students, and higher high school graduation rates, she said.