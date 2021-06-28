Watch here: Live in the D’s Summer Spectacular

The 2021 Ford Fireworks will be celebrated as a televised and online show -- broadcast exclusively on WDIV-Local 4 and live streamed on ClickOnDetroit on Monday night.

To get the fun started before the fireworks show begins, a one-hour prime time special, “Live in the D’s Summer Spectacular,” will showcase summer fun in Metro Detroit.

The annual “Ford Fireworks” show will stay in the suburbs for a second consecutive year due to COVID-19 precautions. The Monday, June 28 show will be broadcast on Local 4 from Lake St. Clair Metropark in Harrison Township. The park will be closed to spectators. Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill will host this super-sized fireworks display, with more pyrotechnics than last year, live along Lake St. Clair.

“Live in the D’s Summer Spectacular” can be seen at 8 p.m. followed by the “Ford Fireworks” from 9 to 11 p.m. on Monday, June 28 only on Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit.com.

Ad

Watch live Ford Fireworks coverage below:

Contest: At-home viewers have a chance to win a $3,000 Gardner-White gift card. Details on how to enter the contest will be announced during the broadcast of the “Ford Fireworks.”

Performances: Zania Alake, one of the finalists on last season’s “The Voice,” will sing the American and Canadian national anthems. Local 4′s own Devin Scillian and his daughter Quinn will sing together, as well as exciting performances by Apropos, Tosha Owens, Nicole New & Ben Sharkey.

SPECIAL VIEWING: WDIV Insider members will have exclusive access to a special view of the 2021 “Ford Fireworks.” Sign up for the FREE membership right now so you don’t miss the exclusive view of this year’s show!

Celebrity interviews in our Zoom Boom Room (via Zoom) include “TODAY” co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, Jeopardy! Executive Producer Mike Richards and actor James Wolk, star of NBC’s “Ordinary Joe” premiering this fall, and Farmington Hills/West Bloomfield native.

Ad

The 2021 “Ford Fireworks” is themed Turn the Page. The “Ford Fireworks” is produced by The Parade Company and is in its 63rd year as a beloved summer tradition. The Parade Company selects the musical arrangement and works exclusively with Zambelli Fireworks and international choreographer Patrick Brault to stage more than 10,000 pyrotechnic effects. The “Ford Fireworks” is the largest display in the country for Zambelli Fireworks. For more information, please visit theparade.org.