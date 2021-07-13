6 in Michigan make ’2021 Best Places to Live’ list

Do you reside in one of Michigan’s best places to live?

U.S. World & News released their annual rankings of the Best Places to Live in the U.S., now for 2021-2022. The rankings are made up of metropolitan areas -- not cities -- and are ranked by cost of living, job market, quality of life and other factors.

“U.S. News & World Report’s Best Places to Live rankings are intended to help readers make the most informed decision when choosing where to settle down. Metro areas in the rankings are evaluated using data from sources including the U.S. Census Bureau, the FBI, the U.S. Department of Labor and U.S. News’ own internal resources.” (You can read more about the methodology here)

Six metro areas in Michigan made the list, out of 150. Here’s how they fell in the overall rankings:

Ann Arbor (#12)

Grand Rapids (#34)

Kalamazoo (#51)

Lansing (#64)

Detroit (#127)

Flint (#144)

Ann Arbor is always winning on lists like this. It was recently named sixth best place to live in the U.S. by Niche.

Overall, U.S. World & News ranked these seven metro areas as the best to live:

Boulder, CO

Raleigh & Durham, NC

Huntsville, AL

Fayetteville, AR

Austin, TX

Colorado Springs, CO

Naples, FL

You can check out the full rankings here.

