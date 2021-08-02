Michigan Lottery: Winning $18M Lotto 47 ticket sold in Prudenville

The Michigan Lottery says a winning lottery ticket worth $18.41 million was sold in Roscommon County.

A player matched all six numbers drawn in Saturday’s Lotto 47 drawing: 03-05-10-20-28-31. The winning ticket was bought at the Family E-Z Mart, located at 567 East Houghton Lake Drive in Prudenville. Prudenville is about 20 miles south of Grayling.

The Lotto 47 jackpot was last won in January when a Wayne County player won a $1.2 million jackpot.

The lucky player should contact the Lottery’s Public Relations division at 517-373-1237 to setup an appointment to claim their prize. Lotto 47 tickets are valid for one year from the date of the drawing.

The player has two options to claim their prize:

30 annuity payments of about $614,000 each

One-time cash payment of about $11.7 million

