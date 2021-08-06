10 Michigan beaches closed for high bacteria levels

DETROIT – A number of beaches in Michigan have been closed by the state due to high bacteria levels.
The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality has flagged 10 Michigan beaches on Friday, Aug. 6 for having increased levels of bacteria.
According to officials, most of the high bacteria levels are caused by storm water runoff, which is especially common following heavy rains and storms like Michigan has seen in recent weeks -- and more rain is on the way.
The 10 beaches listed (as of Aug. 6, 2021) are:
- Handsome Lake - Crossroads For Youth Oakland
- Wixom Lake - Wixom Waters Midland
- Pontiac Lake - Pontiac Recreation Area Oakland
- Crooked Lake - Independence Oaks County Park Oakland
- Lake Callis - Lake Callis Genesee
- Lake Isabella - Essex Rd Isabella
- Lake St. Clair - St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach Macomb
- Kent Lake - Kensington - Maple beach Oakland
- Rowe Lake - Jacksina Subdivision Oakland
- Crystal Lake - Beulah Beach Benzie
Click here to see the latest closures from the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality.