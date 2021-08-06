10 Michigan beaches closed for high bacteria levels

DETROIT – A number of beaches in Michigan have been closed by the state due to high bacteria levels.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality has flagged 10 Michigan beaches on Friday, Aug. 6 for having increased levels of bacteria.

According to officials, most of the high bacteria levels are caused by storm water runoff, which is especially common following heavy rains and storms like Michigan has seen in recent weeks -- and more rain is on the way.

The 10 beaches listed (as of Aug. 6, 2021) are:

Handsome Lake - Crossroads For Youth Oakland

Wixom Lake - Wixom Waters Midland

Pontiac Lake - Pontiac Recreation Area Oakland

Crooked Lake - Independence Oaks County Park Oakland

Lake Callis - Lake Callis Genesee

Lake Isabella - Essex Rd Isabella

Lake St. Clair - St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach Macomb

Kent Lake - Kensington - Maple beach Oakland

Rowe Lake - Jacksina Subdivision Oakland

Crystal Lake - Beulah Beach Benzie

Click here to see the latest closures from the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality.