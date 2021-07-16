Metro Detroit Weather: Flood threat update (some positive news!)

DETROIT – I have two pieces of good news on this Finally Friday. First, many of us did not get drenching thunderstorms Thursday afternoon (nor, obviously, severe weather). A line of storms formed just south of the state line, and that served as a de facto “wall” that prevented some moisture from advancing northward into our area which, in turn, significantly diminished the number of thunderstorms that popped up.

If you were watching Brandon Roux and me yesterday morning on Local 4 News Today, you may recall that some computer models were projecting a total of two-to-three inches of rain from Thursday through Saturday morning. Since that total included whatever torrential rain we were supposed to get Thursday afternoon, you’ll easily understand my second piece of good news: we’ll have less total rain and, hence, a lower flood risk.

Now, this doesn’t mean it won’t rain. On the contrary, rain will increase through the day, so make sure your have the umbrella handy if you’ll be out and about (and make sure it’s within reach…not in your trunk or on the floor of the back seat…it kinda defeats the purpose to have to get out in the rain to get the umbrella that will keep you dry). If you have tickets to either Tigers game today, then keep a close eye on announcements from the Tigers, as both games are in jeopardy.

Most of us will remain in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees (20 to 21 degrees Celsius) due to the clouds, rain and east-northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph. However, the cold front that came through yesterday has stalled just north of a line from Adrian to Monroe, so those of you south of the front will get a few bonus degrees (and some bonus humidity) out of the deal. Meanwhile, those north of I-69 will actually start the day with some sunshine, before clouds and light showers roll in.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:11 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 9:07 p.m.

Rain this evening becomes lighter and more scattered overnight. Total rainfall Friday into Friday night appears to be between one and two inches south of 8 Mile, between three-quarters of an inch and one inch from 8 Mile to M-59, with rapidly diminishing amounts north of M-59. Ironically, the least amount of rain will fall north of I-69, which is the part of our area that still needs rain…parts of the Thumb are still in moderate to severe drought. Lows in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius). North wind at 3 to 6 mph.

The computer models differ as to if we’ll start our Saturday with a few light showers or not. Regardless, they’ll come to an end and sunshine will develop first north of I-69 and then slowly migrate southward. By the end of the afternoon, most of us should be at least partly cloudy. Highs, as long as we get that sunshine, should rebound into the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius).

Becoming mostly clear Saturday night, with lows in the low to mid 60s (16 to 18 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Sunday. Some computer models try to pop one or two isolated thunderstorms in the late afternoon (if you were watching our app’s radar Wednesday afternoon and saw those two small thunderstorms pop up, you know what I’m describing). Highs Sunday continue warming into the low to mid 80s (28 to 29 degrees Celsius).