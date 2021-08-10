A look at Michigan teen COVID vaccination rates ahead of school year

Andres Veloso, 12, gets the first dose of the Pzifer COVID-19 vaccine, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Miami. Florida is reporting a surge of COVID-19 cases caused by the highly contagious delta variant. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Just a few weeks before the 2021-2022 Michigan school year gets underway, just 37.8% of teens have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The latest data from MDHHS shows Michigan residents between the ages of 12-19 are far behind older age groups in COVID-19 vaccination rates, even as many prepare to return to in-person learning this fall.

As of Aug. 9, here are some of the 1+ dose rates for the 12-19 age group in Michigan:

Detroit: 20%

Wayne Co. (without Detroit): 46%

Macomb Co.: 36%

Oakland Co.: 54%

Washtenaw Co.: 50%

St. Clair Co.: 27%

Livingston Co.: 41%

Lapeer Co.: 23%

Monroe Co.: 28.5%

Lenawee Co.: 27.5%

Genesee Co.: 30%

Ingham Co.: 37%

Saginaw Co.: 30%

Kent Co.: 45.9%

Statewide, about 64.2% of residents 16 and older have at least one dose, and more than 80% of the 65 and older group has at least one dose.

COVID-19 cases have been rising in Michigan, but not nearly as high as in other states like Florida in Texas. Most Michigan school districts are planning to offer in-person learning this fall and most have decided not to require masks or mandate vaccines for staff. The CDC has recommended universal masks for all schools, and MDHHS has done the same.

It’s expected that at some point this fall, vaccines will become available for the 5-11 age group.

