Resurfacing coming to Detroit’s East Jefferson Avenue

This May 12, 2020, photo shows a general view of the Renaissance Center, headquarters for General Motors, along the Detroit skyline from the Detroit River. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT – A major road project is coming to Detroit’s eastside.

Resurfacing is scheduled to start Tuesday on a more than 5-mile (8-kilometer) stretch of East Jefferson between Beaubien and Lakewood.

The two primary travel lanes in each direction of East Jefferson will receive a new top layer of asphalt. Limited lane closures are expected, and the project is to wrap up by Sept. 3, the city said.

East Jefferson is slated to undergo a full rebuild in conjunction with a planned water infrastructure project in the next two to three years.

In about three years, Detroit’s Public Works office will oversee a complete streetscape project for East Jefferson that will include some underground utility updates.