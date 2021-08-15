Clear icon
76º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Michigan

Resurfacing coming to Detroit’s East Jefferson Avenue

Associated Press

Tags: Detroit, Jefferson Avenue, Road Construction, Traffic, Traffic Center, MDOT
This May 12, 2020, photo shows a general view of the Renaissance Center, headquarters for General Motors, along the Detroit skyline from the Detroit River. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
This May 12, 2020, photo shows a general view of the Renaissance Center, headquarters for General Motors, along the Detroit skyline from the Detroit River. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

DETROIT – A major road project is coming to Detroit’s eastside.

Resurfacing is scheduled to start Tuesday on a more than 5-mile (8-kilometer) stretch of East Jefferson between Beaubien and Lakewood.

The two primary travel lanes in each direction of East Jefferson will receive a new top layer of asphalt. Limited lane closures are expected, and the project is to wrap up by Sept. 3, the city said.

East Jefferson is slated to undergo a full rebuild in conjunction with a planned water infrastructure project in the next two to three years.

In about three years, Detroit’s Public Works office will oversee a complete streetscape project for East Jefferson that will include some underground utility updates.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.