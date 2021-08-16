Whitmer: Spend $75M of pandemic rescue funds to reduce crime

LANSING, Mich. – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday proposed spending $75 million in federal pandemic rescue funding to reduce violent crime, calling it is a critical issue that must be addressed amid double-digit percentage increases in several Michigan cities.

The framework, if enacted by legislators, would allocate additional funding to hire more police and, she said, ensure they are paid and trained well. She mentioned a pending initiative designed to urge officers to live where they work and called for new spending to bolster law enforcement recruitment and diversity, including with expanded scholarships and financial incentives.

Other facets aim to get illegal guns off the streets, partly by addressing a backlog of firearms cases in the courts, and to expand job and education opportunities so people avoid retaliatory or other violence.

“Every Michigander, no matter where they live, no matter who are they are, no matter any aspect about them individually ... they all deserve to live freely and safely,” the Democratic governor said at a news conference in Detroit. “Unfortunately, that's just not true for too many communities across Michigan right now and disproportionately not true for Black Michiganders.”

Whitmer’s proposal is her latest as she and the Republican-controlled Legislature consider how to spend $6.5 billion in discretionary COVID-19 relief funds.