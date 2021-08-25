Michigan Lottery: Man who played same numbers since 1991 wins $18M jackpot

LANSING, Mich. – A Roscommon County man’s decision to keep playing the same set of numbers paid off when he won an $18.41 million Lotto 47 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, won the big prize when he matched all six Lotto 47 numbers drawn July 31: 03-05-10-20-28-31. He bought the winning ticket at the Family E-Z Mart, located at 567 East Houghton Lake Drive in Prudenville. Prudenville is about 28 miles south of Grayling.

“I have been playing this set of numbers since 1991 and have rarely missed a drawing,” said the player. “I’ve thought several times about trying a new set of numbers but decided each time to keep playing this one.

“I checked my numbers before I went to bed the night of the drawing. When I recognized the set of numbers, I checked my ticket over at least a dozen times. I was shocked!”

The lucky 61-year-old player visited Lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump sum cash payment of about $11.7 million rather than annuity payments for the full amount.

Ad

With his winnings, he plans to share with family, give to different charities, and then save the remainder.

“It still hasn’t sunk in that I won,” said the player. “I am so glad I decided to stick with this set of numbers!”

Each Lotto 47 play is only $1. Players select six numbers from one to 47 for a chance to win a jackpot starting at $1 million and that grows until someone wins it. For an additional $1 per play, Double Play may be added to a Lotto 47 ticket, giving players a second chance to win up to $1.5 million in the nightly Double Play drawing. For an additional $1 per game, players may add EZMatch to their ticket for a chance to win up to $500 instantly. Lotto 47 drawings take place on Wednesday and Saturday at 7:29 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at a retailer or online at MichiganLottery.com until 7:08 p.m. on the day of the drawing.