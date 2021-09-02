Motion granted to subpoena Twitter over posts about Whitmer kidnapping plot

Lawyers for five people charged in plot to kidnapping Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have approval from a judge to subpoena Twitter for information on a specific account appearing to have tweeted about the Michigan investigation before anything was ever public.

In the motion filed in federal court, lawyers maintain that the Twitter account, @ravagiing, is tied to FBI Special Agent Jayson Chambers who worked the kidnapping plot case. In the motion filed, lawyers detailed multiple tweets, including one from December 2019 before the plot was ever underway which the account tweets “Michigan I got my eyes on you. Remember this tweet.”

Since Buzzfeed News broke the story on the tweets and the connection to Chambers, the account has scrubbed the Michigan related tweets and changed up its bio.

At one point the bio read CEO of Exeintel, which is an LLC registered in New Mexico with a mailing address at a UPS store in Clarkston, Michigan.

It bills it self as an online security firm that detects and deters threats. The motion says Exeintel is Chambers’ company, and the lawyers have many questions.

Lawyers maintain the feds entrapped their clients, this Twitter subpoena is an attempt to bolster that claim.

You can read the filed motion below.