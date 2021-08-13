Accused Whitmer kidnapping plot ringleader argues FBI’s paid informants encouraged violent plot

Defense for the accused ringleader of the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer argued that it wasn’t his idea at all.

Local 4 first learned about the plot in October when federal officials charged more than a dozen people in what they called a “violent” militia scheme involving people from several states. The FBI said the people plotted to kidnap Whitmer and overthrow the state government.

Adam Fox said he was set up and that the FBI’s paid informants hatched the plot to kidnap and harm the governor. Local 4 Defenders obtained court documents in which Fox said the ideas were “planted” in his head and the heads of others.

Read: Deep dive into the details of a scheme to kidnap Gov. Whitmer, hold her hostage

Ad

Fox said the informants were “predatory” in how they infiltrated their group and constantly contacted them, encouraging them to launch a violent attack.

Informants coming up with plans and encouraging plans is illegal.

Fox said the informants entrapped him, especially by a paid informant known as “Big Dan.” Fox said when he really didn’t know what to do, he said Big Dan told him to open fire on the Whitmer’s summer home in a message.

Fox is fighting for the informant’s text messages and laptops. Federal prosecutors do not want to hand them over. Fox said they’ll see that the FBI and informants encouraged them with ideas and training.

Prosecutors have not yet responded.

View the document below: