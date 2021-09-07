Annual Mackinac Bridge Walk returns this year, draws 21,000 people

A crowd of about 21,000 people showed up for the annual Mackinac Bridge Walk Monday, Sept. 6, 2021.

The event was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Between 25,000 and 30,000 people have participated in previous years, according to a press release.

“Returning for the walk this year after the only cancellation since 1958, we weren’t sure what to expect,” said Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) Bridge Director Kim Nowack. “Although total participation is less than we’ve had in recent years, there were still thousands of very happy faces on the bridge today, all glad to revive this tradition.”

The annual walk started from both St. Ignace and Mackinaw City, eliminating the need for busing and offering additional options for participants. The bridge was closed at 6:30 a.m. Monday to all traffic and reopened just before noon.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer led the walk.

