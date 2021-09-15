Partly Cloudy icon
Michigan

Wayne State University, faculty union agree to new 3-year contract

Associated Press

DETROIT – Wayne State University in Detroit and a faculty union have reached an agreement on a new three-year contract.

Members of the Wayne State Chapter of the American Association of University Professors-American Federation of Teachers (AAUP-AFT Local 6075) will receive a 2% lump sum salary increase in the deal’s first year, the university said Wednesday.

They will receive an additional 4.25% increase in base pay over the final two years of the contract.

The contract has to be ratified by union membership, according to Wayne State University.

“We regard our world-class faculty and academic staff highly, and it’s important as a university that we compensate them fairly in recognition of the groundbreaking work they do,” Wayne State President M. Roy Wilson said. “We also have a responsibility to our students to provide them with the best and most innovative instruction available at an affordable cost, and we feel this agreement succeeds on all counts.”

