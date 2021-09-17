FBI seeks information on explosive devices with threatening notes found outside northern Michigan cellphone stores

The FBI is working to identify the person, or persons, responsible for leaving explosive devices with threatening notes outside cellphone stores this week in Cheboygan and Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.

The FBI announced Friday that on Thursday, Sept. 16, two explosive devices were found at cellphone stores in the aforementioned northern Michigan cities. Law enforcement officers and bomb technicians from the Michigan State Police and the FBI responded to the locations and rendered the devices safe, the FBI said.

Both devices were packaged inside USPS Priority Mail boxes, sealed with black duct tape, and placed outside the cellphone stores. There were threatening notes addressed to Verizon and AT&T on the top of each box. The notes were signed either “HJ” or “Handcuff Johnny.” The letters “CMT” were written on each box.

Moreover, authorities believe these devices are related to a series of letters found in the Upper Peninsula last month. The letters, claiming to be from the “Coalition for Moral Telecommunications” (CMT) were found at multiple telecommunications tower sites across the UP. The letters made specific demands to the telecommunications companies, the FBI said.

The FBI is seeking information regarding the person(s) responsible for the letters and explosive devices.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Tips also can be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov. Individuals who provide information may remain anonymous.