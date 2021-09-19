Partly Cloudy icon
Michigan Rep. Steve Marino to challenge PPO against him after domestic abuse allegation

Personal protections order granted Friday night

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Michigan Reps. Mari Manoogian and Steve Marino

The National Domestic Violence Hotline offers confidential support 24/7. It can be reached at 800-799-7233.

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Rep. Steve Marino will challenge a personal protections order taken out against him by Rep. Mari Manoogian.

Manoogian alleged Marino is guilty of domestic abuse. The two were involved in a relationship and sources said the accusations involve threats, not physical violence.

The personal protections order was granted to Manoogian Friday night by the Ingham County Circuit Court.

Marino’s attorney said he expects to receive it Monday and will move to set it aside.

Michigan State Police troopers are investigating the allegations.

Manoogian released the following statement Saturday night:

Marino said the allegations are a “politically motivated character assassination.”

