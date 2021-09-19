Michigan Rep. Steve Marino to challenge PPO against him after domestic abuse allegation

The National Domestic Violence Hotline offers confidential support 24/7. It can be reached at 800-799-7233.

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Rep. Steve Marino will challenge a personal protections order taken out against him by Rep. Mari Manoogian.

Read: Michigan lawmaker granted PPO against Rep. Steve Marino after domestic abuse allegation

Manoogian alleged Marino is guilty of domestic abuse. The two were involved in a relationship and sources said the accusations involve threats, not physical violence.

The personal protections order was granted to Manoogian Friday night by the Ingham County Circuit Court.

Marino’s attorney said he expects to receive it Monday and will move to set it aside.

Ad

Michigan State Police troopers are investigating the allegations.

Manoogian released the following statement Saturday night:

“Given the outpouring of support from my colleagues on both sides of the aisle, friends, family members, and my constituents, I feel compelled to share some details about the happenings over the last week in connection with Steve Marino. On Tuesday, September 14, 2021, I made a police report with the Michigan State Police, and yesterday, I took the drastic action to successfully file a Personal Protection Order (PPO) against this individual. I want to express my gratitude towards the large community of individuals who have, without hesitation, supported my family and me during this difficult time. I have placed my faith in the judicial system. I’m confident that Steve will be held accountable for his actions and that the truth will prevail.” Rep. Mari Manoogian

Marino said the allegations are a “politically motivated character assassination.”

More: Michigan lawmaker accused of domestic abuse; state police launch investigation