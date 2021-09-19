Michigan Rep. Steve Marino to challenge PPO against him after domestic abuse allegation

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Rep. Steve Marino will challenge a personal protections order taken out against him by Rep. Mari Manoogian.
Read: Michigan lawmaker granted PPO against Rep. Steve Marino after domestic abuse allegation
Manoogian alleged Marino is guilty of domestic abuse. The two were involved in a relationship and sources said the accusations involve threats, not physical violence.
The personal protections order was granted to Manoogian Friday night by the Ingham County Circuit Court.
Marino’s attorney said he expects to receive it Monday and will move to set it aside.
Michigan State Police troopers are investigating the allegations.
Manoogian released the following statement Saturday night:
Marino said the allegations are a “politically motivated character assassination.”
More: Michigan lawmaker accused of domestic abuse; state police launch investigation