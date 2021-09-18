Michigan lawmaker granted PPO against Rep. Steve Marino after domestic abuse allegation

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Rep. Mari Manoogian (D-Birmingham) has secured a personal protection order against Rep. Steve Marino (R-Harrison Township).

On Wednesday, Manoogian accused Marino of domestic abuse. Sources in Lansing said the abuse allegation is not physical, rather alleged threatening text messages.

Lansing was abuzz Wednesday when Marino had all of his committee assignments stripped away with no explanation until later in the day when Manoogian sent out a statement which in part reads, “The unfortunate reality is that many people in our society have experienced domestic abuse, which often comes from someone we would never expect. None of us are immune from a volatile relationship, regardless of our career.”

House Speaker Jason Wentworth confirmed he’d pulled Marino’s committee assignments while the Michigan State Police investigate.

On Thursday, Marino responded to the allegation in a statement which in part reads, “I had a relationship that ended well over a year ago with Representative Amara Manoogian, she served in a committee i chaired. I regret the fact I went along with her request not to disclose the prior relationship to the Speaker. However I will be clear. The insinuations made are nothing more than politically motivated character assassination that I am confident will conclude as a waste of the public’s time”

Manoogian asked for a protection order, which was granted from the Ingham County Circuit Court.

Marino’s attorney, Mike Rataj, said he has not been served with paperwork, is unaware of what the claims are but will move to set it aside immediately.