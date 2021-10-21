Twitter data: Michigan is No. 1 for people talking about quitting their jobs

Are you quitting your job? Are you thinking about quitting your job?

Furthermore, are you talking about quitting your job on social media, such as Twitter?

New data from the social media site shows Michigan is No. 1 when it comes to people talking about quitting their job. The following map is based on geo-tagged Twitter data in the past month tracking tweets, hashtags, and direct keyword phrases about quitting a job.

For example, “quit my job,” “quitting my job,” “quit job,” “quit your job,” “find new job,” “resign from job,” etc. More than a million tweets were tracked.

The state of Michigan was the top state overall for conversations about quitting:

Tracking the "Great Resignation" based on Twitter trends -- October 2021. (BodyNutrition.org)

Note: This map was created by BodyNutrition.org, which tracks health and lifestyle trends each month.

Ad

Based on the Twitter data trends, the top 10 states where people are talking about quitting their jobs are as follows:

Michigan Georgia Arizona Oregon Texas North Carolina Louisiana South Carolina Florida Tennessee

Americans quit their jobs at a record pace in August

The U.S. Labor Department said that “quits” jumped to 4.3 million in August, the highest on records dating back to December 2000, and up from 4 million in July. That’s equivalent to nearly 3% of the workforce. Hiring also slowed in August, the report showed, and the number of jobs available fell to 10.4 million, from a record high of 11.1 million the previous month.

This suggests that people aren’t just talking about quitting, they’re following through.

Read more: Closer look at current labor shortage, what can be done