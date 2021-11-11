‘Tailgate-Gate’: Michigan AG apologizes for drinking too much at Michigan vs. Michigan State game

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has issued a statement apologizing for apparently drinking too much at the Michigan vs. Michigan State football game last month.

Nessel wrote Wednesday in a Facebook post that she drank too much on an empty stomach at an East Lansing tailgate before attending the game, which resulted in her feeling ill and leaving the game early.

“... I thought it seemed like a good idea to eat 2 Bloody Mary’s, since as long as you put enough vegetables in them, it’s practically a salad,” Nessel wrote. “As it turned out, this was not a brilliant idea. Also, I might be a terrible bartender.

“I proceeded to go to the game (which I’m told Michigan definitely won!) and started to feel ill. I laid low for a while, but my friends recommended that I leave so as to prevent me from vomiting on any of my constituents,” she added.

The attorney general says she had help exiting the stadium and was transported to the parking lot in a wheelchair to prevent her from stumbling. Nessel was reportedly driven home by a designated driver.

In her light-hearted apology post addressing what she calls “Tailgate-Gate,” Nessel shared a photo of herself slumped down in a seat at Spartan Stadium with a hat pulled over her head. You can see the Facebook post below.

“I am human. Sometimes I screw up. This was definitely one of those times,” Nessel wrote Wednesday. “My apologies to the entire state of Michigan for this mishap, but especially that Michigan fan sitting behind me. Some things you can’t un-see.”

Posted by Dana Nessel on Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Nessel says she is running for reelection in Michigan next year.

After an hours-long nail-biter, the Michigan State Spartans overpowered the Michigan Wolverines 37-33 during the highly anticipated rivalry game on Oct. 30.

Nessel’s game-day photo surely belongs in our gallery here: Submit a photo of your friend’s reaction to the Michigan vs. Michigan State game.

