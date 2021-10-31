Submit a photo of your friend’s reaction to the Michigan vs. Michigan State game

Dave Guibord, of Washington Township, captured immediately after the Michigan Wolverines lost to the Michigan State Spartans on Oct. 30, 2021

If you watched the Michigan vs. Michigan State football game Saturday, you know just how close it was until the very end ... like, the very end.

And with tensions already high among the in-state rivals who were both unbeaten leading into Saturday’s game, we’re willing to bet Michigan State’s 37-33 win over Michigan garnered some strong reactions from both sides -- and we want to see them.

Did you happen to capture a photo of someone’s reaction during or at the end of the game? If so, submit it below!

(It may not hold up to this Michigan fan’s iconic reaction to the upset in 2015, but we won’t hold that against you.)

Ad

More: 🔒Michigan vs. Michigan State football: A look back at the past 11 games