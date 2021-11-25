Detroit Thanksgiving day parade to see stepped-up security

DETROIT, MI – NOVEMBER 23: General view of the 91st America's Thanksgivings Day Parade on November 23, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Paul Warner/Getty Images)

DETROIT – The 95th America’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in Detroit will step off Thursday morning with beefed up security in place along the route.

Major intersections along Woodward Avenue will see heavier police protection following the deaths of six people and injuries to more than 60 others when an SUV plowed into marchers and spectators during a weekend parade in Wisconsin.

There also will be limited to no access from side streets and main arteries directly into Woodward.

Police vehicles, heavy machinery from the city’s Public Works department and heavy barriers will be placed strategically along the route to prevent breeches, according to Detroit Deputy Police Chief Franklin Hayes.

The parade is presented by Gardner White furniture. It is scheduled to start about 8:45 a.m. near Wayne State University. Floats, marching bands, clowns, dignitaries and others then will walk or drive the 3-mile route into downtown.

An 8-year-old boy is among those who died after marchers and spectators were struck Sunday during a Christmas parade in Waukesha in suburban Milwaukee. More than 60 people were injured.

A 39-year-old man has been charged with multiple counts of first-degree intentional homicide.