Michigan Legislature poised to OK $725M in COVID, other aid

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan lawmakers were poised Tuesday to approve an additional $725 million in COVID-19 and other spending, including for coronavirus testing at schools and emergency assistance to help low-income renters in the pandemic.

The proposed supplemental funding was advanced out of a conference committee to the House and Senate floors as the state grapples with one of the country's highest infection rates and record-high hospitalizations.

The bill includes nondiscretionary aid that Congress and President Joe Biden enacted nine months ago: $150 million for schools to screen and test for the virus; $168 million in relief for airports; and $140 million in emergency rental aid.

Federal funds would also go toward a range of items such as genomic sequencing to identify variants, curbing the virus inside prisons, fighting substance abuse, and supporting “strike teams” to help with onsite testing in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

The legislation has $36 million in state funding to address the water crisis in Benton Harbor, where the supply is contaminated with lead.

