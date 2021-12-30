Michigan native sworn in as US Ambassador to NATO during ceremony with Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. – A Michigan native was sworn in as the U.S. Permanent Representative to NATO this month.

Ambassador Julianne Smith assumed the position in November. Traditionally, the swearing in ceremony is held in Washington D.C.

Smith arranged to have the ceremony in Grosse Pointe Farms with Lieutenant Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II. Her family was in attendance.

The ceremony was held on Dec. 23 at 10:30 a.m. at the Grosse Pointe War Memorial.

Smith’s family will move to the NATO Ambassador residence in Brussels this week.

“As a Michigan native, it was a special treat to be sworn in this past week at the War Memorial in Grosse Pointe with Lt Gov Gilchrist. I am honored to represent the United States at NATO, the world’s most successful military alliance, which plays a key role in America’s defense. I can’t wait to get to work,” Smith said.

Before assuming her position as ambassador, she served as the senior advisor to Secretary Blinken at the Department of State. Previously, she served as the Director of the Asia and Geopolitics Programs at the German Marshall Fund of the United States.

Click here to learn more about Julianne Smith.

Ambassador Julianne Smith’s NATO swearing in ceremony. (Megan Gunnell)

