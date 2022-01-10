Michigan Gov. Whitmer plans virtual 2022 State of the State address for Jan. 26

FILE - In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her virtual State of the State address the state, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 in Lansing, Mich. Whitmer on Wednesday, Sept. 29 will deem some Republican-backed budget provisions unconstitutional attempts to restrict COVID-19 public health measures but allow language limiting potential state and municipal vaccination requirements. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, File)

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is planning to deliver a State of the State address in a virtual format on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

Whitmer and Speaker Jason Wentworth issued a joint statement Monday morning:

“The State of the State address is a tradition rooted in history. It is an opportunity for Michiganders to hear about the work of state government and see Republicans and Democrats come together to focus on the issues that will put Michigan families, communities, and small businesses first. This year, we’ve agreed that the State of the State address should once again be held remotely to ensure everyone can safely partake in this time-honored event.”

ClickOnDetroit and WDIV Local 4 plan to broadcast the address live. A time is to be announced at a later date.

