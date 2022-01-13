Michigan woman arrested outside US Capitol Police headquarters for guns in vehicle

WASHINGTON – A Michigan woman was arrested in front of the U.S. Capitol Police headquarters in Washington, D.C. for illegally possessing and transporting weapons.
According to the USCP, a 58-year-old woman identified as Kery Lynn McAttee drove to the police headquarters from Michigan to discuss with officers information she had regarding the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. She reportedly parked in a no parking zone in front of the building, where she had a conversation with at least one agent.
Officials say that during the conversation, an agent noticed a gun case and spotted “the butt of a long gun” in the woman’s 2001 Chevy Silverado. The woman was taken into police custody, and four weapons were seized from her vehicle: an unloaded .22 caliber rifle, an unloaded .50 caliber muzzle loader, a loaded .410 caliber shotgun and a gamo pellet gun, police said.
The USCP say that there is no evidence that the woman “was coming here to do anything, except speak with our officers.” Still, she has been charged with the following five counts:
- Unlawful possession of a weapon -- 1 count
- Possession of unregistered ammunition -- 1 count
- Unlawful possession/transportation of a semi-automatic rifle -- 1 count
- Unlawful possession of a firearm (misdemeanor) -- 2 counts
The conversation between the woman and police is part of an open investigation and won’t be shared at this time, officials said. The woman was reportedly not on file with the police department.
