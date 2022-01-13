Michigan woman arrested outside US Capitol Police headquarters for guns in vehicle

The U.S. Capitol Police Headquarters entrance in Washington, is draped in black Monday, April 5, 2021, after one officer was killed and another injured when a driver slammed into them at a barricade. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON – A Michigan woman was arrested in front of the U.S. Capitol Police headquarters in Washington, D.C. for illegally possessing and transporting weapons.

According to the USCP, a 58-year-old woman identified as Kery Lynn McAttee drove to the police headquarters from Michigan to discuss with officers information she had regarding the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. She reportedly parked in a no parking zone in front of the building, where she had a conversation with at least one agent.

Officials say that during the conversation, an agent noticed a gun case and spotted “the butt of a long gun” in the woman’s 2001 Chevy Silverado. The woman was taken into police custody, and four weapons were seized from her vehicle: an unloaded .22 caliber rifle, an unloaded .50 caliber muzzle loader, a loaded .410 caliber shotgun and a gamo pellet gun, police said.

The USCP say that there is no evidence that the woman “was coming here to do anything, except speak with our officers.” Still, she has been charged with the following five counts:

Unlawful possession of a weapon -- 1 count

Possession of unregistered ammunition -- 1 count

Unlawful possession/transportation of a semi-automatic rifle -- 1 count

Unlawful possession of a firearm (misdemeanor) -- 2 counts

The conversation between the woman and police is part of an open investigation and won’t be shared at this time, officials said. The woman was reportedly not on file with the police department.

