Michigan COVID cases, hospitalizations continue to decline after January omicron surge

DETROIT – New COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decline in Michigan, down from record-high numbers just a few weeks ago.

The state’s surge of omicron cases appears to have peaked in mid-January, with a 7-day moving case average topping 17,500 on Jan. 19. Since then, the 7-day case average has plummeted to 5,501, as of Feb. 7.

Michigan hospitals are seeing signs of progress after major capacity and staffing issues crunched the state’s health systems in December and January. As of Jan. 10, more than 4,900 were hospitalized in Michigan, including more than 120 children.

As of Feb. 7, the number of total inpatients statewide has dropped to 2,639, the lowest since last November. The number of children hospitalized has dropped to below 70, and continues to decline.

COVID-19 deaths in the state remain high, but as a lagging indicator, the 7-day average of deaths, including retroactively added deaths, has dropped from 125 to 75 since Jan. 10.

Local 4′s Dr. Frank McGeorge said on Monday that a small part of the drop in cases could be due to the huge increase in at-home testing, but said the drop in hospitalizations is a clear sign of progress in the state.

As of Feb. 7, 65.4% of Michigan residents had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

