Live stream: Gov. Whitmer presents budget to Michigan lawmakers

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is set to present her proposed budget Wednesday morning to state lawmakers in Lansing.

The governor is expected to propose a $6.3 billion budget, which is said to partly focus on infrastructure and education.

Whitmer will reportedly propose a $1 billion increase in the transportation budget to continue repairing roads, as well as increasing spending on transit and other programs. The proposal will reportedly include using funds from the transportation budget -- which includes $378 million from the federal infrastructure law -- to add backup generators to dozens of highway pumping stations to prevent flooding.

In a statement, Whitmer said, “investing in flooding prevention will save thousands of homes from thousands in damage and keep transportation lines clear for first responders, businesses, and families.”

Whitmer will also propose adding another $34 million in high water infrastructure grants for local governments.

In addition to infrastructure, the proposed budget is expect to focus on recruiting and retaining educators in the state of Michigan.

Reports surfaced earlier this week saying that Whitmer would propose spending $2.3 billion over four years to recruit and retain teachers and other school staff. The budget would fund annual $2,000 bonuses that would grow to $4,000 by 2025 for school staff.

Michigan’s State Education Superintendent Michael Rice consulted closely with Gov. Whitmer on her education budget.

“We have a substantial teacher shortage,” Rice said. “One that pre-dates the pandemic, exacerbated by the pandemic. We need these incentives, not only to stabilize the profession, but to strengthen the profession and to revive the profession and make it what it once was.

“This is an appropriate approach and a terrific approach at this moment in our state’s history,” Rice said.

