Michigan worker dies after trusses fall on him at construction site

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 56-year-old worker died after a stack of wooden trusses fell on him Friday at a home construction site in western Michigan, authorities said.

Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said they believe the man was unloading the stack of trusses from a delivery truck when they fell on him about 1:25 p.m. in Allendale Township west of Grand Rapids.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn't been released.

Sheriff’s deputies alerted investigators with the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration. They said an investigation into the accident is continuing.